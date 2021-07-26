LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd releases new cement bag

26 July 2021

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (Holcim group) has unveiled new look of its premium cement brand 'Holcim Strong Structure' which is now available in all the markets. Rajesh Surana, CEO of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd, unveiled the new bag design through a virtual programme.

Holcim Strong Structure is the most popular cement in the premium-quality segment, recommended to individual house builders for use due to its premium quality.

Rajesh Surana said "LafargeHolcim Bangladesh always emphasizes on innovation and customer satisfaction. As a part of this, we are unveiling the new look of our Holcim Strong Structure bag. The new look of the bag is really attractive and reflects our stronger brand image and product differentiation which shall be further emphasized by the new bag. We are committed to provide best product for our customers to build their dream homes."

Published under