Science Based Targets initiative validates Cementir’s CO2 emissions reduction targets

27 July 2021

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated Cementir's CO 2 emission reduction targets, judged to be consistent with the 'well below 2°C' objective, pursuant to the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015.

SBTi has validated Cementir Holding commitment to a 25 per cent reduction of scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions per tonne of cementitious products by 2030, from a 2020 baseline. The target boundary includes biogenic emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks1. The objectives will be achieved through sustainability investments, product innovation, digitalisation of industrial processes and operating efficiency improvement.

The validation reaffirms Cementir’d decarbonisation process outlined in the Roadmap to 2030 and in the 2021-23 Industrial Plan.

