Nigeria to build new 5Mta cement plant in Gombe State

27 July 2021

Madugu Cement is set to establish a 5Mta cement factory in Kembu and Kwali districts of Akko and Yalmatu Deba, Gombe State, Nigeria.

The plant will be built by Sinoma International Engineering Company Ltd in partnership.

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, said: "Your coming here is very apt and we welcome you most profoundly because we benefitted from the existence of the one and only cement company in the sub-region, in fact in the whole of the north we have only four cement plants; those of Obajana, Sokoto, then Gboko and that of Ashaka, so any one added to the already existing ones will only improve on our economic activities, and improve on our infrastructure to the people of the sub-region."

Madugu Cement Factory Chairman, Mohammed Ibrahim Madugu, informed Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya that the 5Mta cement factory will be executed in two phases of 2.5Mta each.

