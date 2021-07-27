Vietnamese cement market expands 14% in June

ICR Newsroom By 27 July 2021

Cement demand in Vietnam rose 14 per cent YoY to 6,095,139t in June 2021 but decreased six per cent when compared with May 2021, when 6,469,659t was supplied to the domestic market, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA).



Of this total VICEM advanced sales by nine per cent YoY to 1,853,650t in June 2021 but when compared with May 2021, sales dipped eight per cent from 2,013,474t. VICEM affiliates saw sales increase by five per cent YoY to 1,434,489t but reported a seven per cent decrease MoM from 1,537,185t. Other cement producers reported relatively better sales development with June 2021 sales increasing 22 per cent YoY to 2,807,000t and a smaller MoM decline of four per cent from 2,919,000t in May 2021.



Exports saw a 10 per cent advance to 2,775,410t in June 2021 when compared with the year-ago period but decreased 12 per cent MoM from 3,161,269t in May 2021. Clinker exports halved to 1,255,479t YoY and saw a 25 per cent decline MoM from 1,682,393t in May 2021. However, cement exports surged 40 per cent to 1,519,931t when compared with June 2020 and edged up by three per cent from 1,478,876t in May 2021.



First half 2021

In the January-June 2021 period cement sales totalled 33.61Mt, up eight per cent YoY. VICEM sales increased six per cent to 10.581Mt while its affiliates saw a one per cent slip in sales to 8.039Mt when compared with the 1H20. Other companies saw a 16 per cent gain in sales to 14.99Mt in the 1H21 when compared with the year-ago period.



Exports advanced by 34 per cent YoY to 20.903Mt between January and June 2021. Clinker exports were up 36 per cent YoY to 12.677Mt while cement exports expanded by 31 per cent to 8.226Mt.

Published under