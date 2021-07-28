Italcementi selects Bedeschi crusher

28 July 2021

Bedeschi has signed a new order with Italcementi (HeidelbergCement group) for the supply of clay handling equipment and other sticky materials. The machines will operate at the Matera plant, Italy.

The installation includes a Bedeschi double-roller crusher installation receiving incoming material discharged by dumping trucks. The crusher has a design capacity of 400tph, with two motors of 110kW each installed.

The hoppers’ internal surfaces are lined with specific material, suitable to reduce adhesion of material to the walls (anti-clogging). The apron feeder is 10m long and 2m wide to correctly receive the material and properly feed the double-roller crusher.

The robust design and the rigidity of the blades are further enhanced by a U-channel profile welded to the lower part of apron blades, providing a total apron blade thickness of more than 120mm.

