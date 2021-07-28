Lafarge Africa Plc opts for 52 LNG trucks

At Lafarge Africa Plc (Holcim group) has reaffirmed its commitment towards affordable and clean energy, through the launch of a new set of 52 LNG-fuelled trucks.

The implementation of the natural gas powered trucks in partnership with Ecologique will improve environmental performance as LNG generates 30 per cent less CO 2 than fuel oil and 45 per cent less than coal. The combustion of natural gas dissipates much more quickly in the air, leaving no particles or residue.

Speaking at the launch of the trucks at Lafarge’s Ewekoro plant, the Country Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa Plc, Khaled El Dokani, said: "Lafarge Africa is fully aligned with our group's vision of building progress for people and the planet and the deployment of the natural gas trucks further takes the organisation closer to the attainment of a net zero carbon emission ambition and five other Sustainable Development Goals – SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 15 (Life on land) and SDG 17 (Partnership for the goals)."

The company's Chief Financial Officer, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, also emphasised: "This initiative is a game changer to our bottom line and an entire operation as our focus is to achieve a 28 per cent reduction in overall operating cost as well as significant reduction in Air Pollution (Exhaust gases) among others."

