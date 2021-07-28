Holcim launches 'ECOPlanet' a global range of green cement

28 July 2021

Holcim has launched ECOPlanet, its global range of green cement delivering at least 30 per cent lower carbon footprint with equal to superior performance.

ECOPlanet is available in Germany, Romania, Canada, Switzerland, Spain, France and Italy, and will be distributed across 15 countries in 2021, with the objective of doubling its market presence by the end of 2022 to enable low-carbon construction at scale.

Jan Jenisch, Holcim's CEO: "I am excited to introduce ECOPlanet, the latest in our range of green building solutions. Driving‌ ‌the‌ ‌circular‌ ‌economy,‌ ‌our‌ ‌ECOPlanet‌ ‌range‌ ‌includes‌ ‌the‌ ‌world’s‌ ‌first‌ ‌cement‌ ‌with‌ ‌20 per cent‌ ‌recycled‌ ‌construction‌ ‌and‌ ‌demolition‌ ‌waste‌ ‌inside,‌ ‌advancing‌ ‌our‌ ‌net-zero‌ ‌vision‌ ‌in‌ ‌a‌ ‌nature-positive‌ ‌way.‌ ‌With‌ ‌the‌ ‌world’s‌ ‌population‌ ‌rising‌ ‌and‌ ‌rapid‌ ‌urbanisation,‌ ‌solutions‌ ‌like‌ ‌ECOPlanet‌ ‌are‌ ‌critical‌ ‌to‌ ‌enable‌ ‌greener ‌cities‌ ‌and‌ ‌smarter‌ ‌infrastructure, building more with less."

ECOPlanet's‌ ‌sustainability‌ ‌profile‌ ‌is‌ ‌driven‌ ‌by‌ ‌innovative‌ ‌low-emission‌ raw‌ ‌materials,‌ ‌including ‌calcined clay and recycled construction and demolition waste.‌ ‌Its‌ ‌lower‌ ‌carbon‌ ‌footprint‌ ‌is‌ ‌further‌ ‌enhanced‌ ‌by‌ ‌decarbonising‌ ‌its‌ ‌production‌ ‌process‌ ‌led by ‌the‌ ‌use‌ ‌of‌ ‌alternative‌ ‌fuels‌.‌

Magali Anderson, chief sustainability and innovation officer: "ECOPlanet is emblematic of how we are committed to building a net-zero future. It is innovation-driven, pushing the boundaries of low-emission materials such as calcined clay. It is circular, using recycled materials to preserve nature. We make it even more climate-friendly with alternative fuels in its industrial process. ECOPlanet is a great demonstration that it is possible to build low-carbon around the world, from Germany to Canada, with no compromise in performance."

ECOPlanet adds to Holcim's leading range of green building solutions, aligned with the world's highest standards of sustainable building certifications from BREEAM to LEED. It builds on the success of ECOPact, the world’s broadest range of green concrete, which is broadly distributed across more than 20 markets today.

