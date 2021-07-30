Puerto Rico sees first fall in sales since April 2020

In June 2021, 1.3m bags, or 55,429t of cement were sold in Puerto Rico, according to the Banco de Desarrollo Económico. This represents a YoY decline of 18.8 per cent from 68,220t, the first drop in sales since April last year.
FY21 ended with a 31.7 per cent advance in sales from 12.4m bags, or 528,707t, to 16.3m bags, or 694,994.51m. The growth in sales is the highest in 12 years, according to Sin Comillas.
