Cementos Argos achieves ‘outstanding’ FTSE4Good recognition

02 August 2021

Argos, (Grupo Argos) is the only Colombian company on the FTSE4Good Sustainability Index to achieve an outstanding listing in its category for its environmental, social, governance (ESG) practices among North American, European and Asian organisations.

The companies are evaluated on more than 150 indicators that cover topics such as efficient use of water, climate change, biodiversity, health and safety, labour standards, human rights and communities, fiscal transparency, corporate governance and anti-corruption.

"We are very excited about being included in the FTSE4Good because it recognises the importance of sustainability management and value creation for us, as well as the efforts we have been making to communicate our goals in a transparent and timely manner in environmental, social commitments and government aspects," said María Isabel Echeverri, Argos’s legal and sustainability vice president.

This news joins the recognition received in the latest version of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index as one of the most sustainable companies in the world in its sector and the silver medal in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021.

