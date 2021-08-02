Caribbean Cement triples 1H profit

ICR Newsroom By 02 August 2021

Caribbean Cement’s profit for the first half of 2021 has tripled to JMD3bn (US$19.3m) from JMD1bn in the 1H20, on the back of stronger domestic demand.



The company’s revenues increased 32 per cent YoY to JMD12.3bn. The increase in revenues and the improved efficiency in terms of operating cost control have been key in achieving the 1H21 results.

