Ambuja Cements plans 1.5Mta Ropar expansion

02 August 2021

India’s Ambuja Cements has announced plans to expand capacity at its Ropar plant in Punjab over the next two years, representing an investment of INR3.1bn (US$41.68m). The 1.5Mta project is expected to be completed by June 2023 with the grinding unit reaching a total capacity of 4.5Mta.



"We are optimistic about the growth in demand for cement in India. The expansion of our Ropar unit along with more investment in the coming years will help us unlock fresh opportunities by debottlenecking existing capacities and creating new ones across the country. We expect our expansion plans to add around 15Mta capacity in the mid-term taking our total cement capacity to 50Mta," said Neeraj Akhoury, MD and CEO.

Published under