Cemex joins global alliances on climate change initiatives

03 August 2021

Cemex SAB de CV has signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment, led by the We Mean Business Coalition in partnership with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and the UN Global Compact. With this commitment the company has joined UNFCCC's The Race to Zero Campaign. The decision to join these two major global alliances reinforces the company’s commitment to climate action.

The Race to Zero campaign was launched to mobilise net-zero commitments from cities, businesses, and investors ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in November 2021 (‘COP26’). All members of the coalition pledge to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century at the latest, in line with global efforts in limiting global warming to 1.5°C. These objectives align with the Cemex Future in Action programme to reduce its carbon footprint by delivering net-zero concrete globally by 2050.

"In the road leading up to the COP26, I am delighted to announce that we have signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C and joined The Race to Zero Campaign. Cemex's commitment to Climate Action runs deeps, and we are excited to partner with prominent global organisations to deliver on this challenge. Implementing climate solutions require active collaboration between industry, governments, non-governmental organisations, and multilateral agencies, and we intend to continue to play an active role in these efforts. We encourage others to join us in this important challenge," said Fernando A González, Cemex CEO.



In addition, Cemex submitted its new 2030 target of below 475kg CO 2 /t of cementitious product for validation to the SBTi as part of its commitment to fulfill its ambition of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Published under