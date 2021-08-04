City Cement sees 31% rise in profit

04 August 2021

Saudi Arabia’s City Cement has posted a net profit after tax of SAR49.7m (US$13.25m) in the second quarter of the year, up 30.8 per cent YoY on SAR38m in the year-ago period.



Sales also climbed 10 per cent YoY to SAR119.8m from SAR108.9m in the 2Q20.

Published under