City Cement sees 31% rise in profit

Saudi Arabia’s City Cement has posted a net profit after tax of SAR49.7m (US$13.25m) in the second quarter of the year, up 30.8 per cent YoY on SAR38m in the year-ago period.
Sales also climbed 10 per cent YoY to SAR119.8m from SAR108.9m in the 2Q20.
