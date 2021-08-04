Cemex Ventures helps Carbon Clean raise US$8m for carbon capture projects

04 August 2021

Carbon Clean has raised US$8m from new investor Cemex Ventures and existing investors Equinor Ventures, ICOS Capital and WAVE Equity Partners. The capital raise extends Carbon Clean's successful US$2m Series B investment round, brings the total value of the round to US$30m.

"We're delighted to have Cemex as an investor and its backing further confirms the growing value of our technology proposition, as well as expanding confidence of strategic investors," said Aniruddha Sharma, Carbon Clean's CEO. "It has been an exceptional 12 months and investors sense that we’re delivering on our business strategy."

Gonzalo Galindo, head of Cemex Ventures, said: "Our Victorville plant will demonstrate the power of Carbon Clean’s technology at scale and with this investment we are doubling down on our belief that carbon capture is essential to addressing our industry’s impacts."

