Birla Corp consolidated net profit rises to INR1420m in FY1Q21

06 August 2021

Birla Corp Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of INR1425.1m (US$19.08m) in the 1QFY21-22 ended June 2021, which is 115 per cent higher over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, when net profit reached INR657.7m. However when compared with the January-March 2021 quarter, when a net profit of INR2493.3m was reported, it fell sharply.

Net revenue for the quarter at INR17,491.1m represents a growth of nearly 43.1 per cent over the last year's corresponding period, when revenue reached 12,219.7m. In the January-March 2021, sales were at INR21,326.1m.

Birla Corp sold 3.35Mt of cement in the June quarter, registering a growth of 38.4 per cent over last year. Sales volumes were eight per cent lower than the pre-pandemic levels of 1Q19-20.

"With the commissioning of Mukutban project in Maharashtra now clearly in sight, the company will embark on the next phase of growth to enhance its capacity to 25Mt," Birla Corporation Chairman Harsh V Lodha said.

