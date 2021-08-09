India's government urged to reopen cement works

India’s Union government has been urged by a Telangana state minister to revive Adilabad's Cement Corp of India (CCI) plant in the state. In a letter to Heavy Industries Minister, Mahendra Nath Pandey, a request was made for the reopening of the plant which has remained closed since 1996.

The CCI plant in Adilabad began production in 1984, serving the cement requirements in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra and north Telangana. The plant stopped manufacturing in 1996 due to the lack of working capital and as per the scheme of the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR), according to The News Minute.



The cement works has a live mining lease with limestone deposits of around 48Mt. The unit also has a power supply connection of 32kVA and water availability.

