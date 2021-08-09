Burglengenfeld to use FCT Turbu-Flex burner

In June FCT Combustion delivered a Turbu-Flex™ burner to HeidelbergCement’s Burglengenfeld plant in Germany. The Turbu-Flex™ burner is designed to fire very high levels of alternative fuels.

The targets of the project are to maximise the use of alternative fuels as well as to improve combustion control. The Burglengenfeld plant is using coal and petcoke firing. The new burner will offer multi-fuel capabilities for liquid and solid alternative fuels and flexibility for quick fuel changes without impacting productivity.

Commissioning is expected to take place in early 2022.

