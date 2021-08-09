Lucky Cement posts 19% decrease in revenue

Taiwan’s Lucky Cement has posted a 19.1 per cent YoY decline in revenue to TWD310.86m (US$11.17m) in July 2021, compared to TWD384.04m in the same month of the previous year.



In the first six months of the year, the company also reported an 8.6 per cent decrease in revenue to TWD2.39bn from TWD2.61bn in the 1H20.

