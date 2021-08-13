India Cements reports 35% increase in revenue

India Cements has seen its standalone profit more than double to INR374m (US$5.034m) in the first quarter of FY21-22. Revenue from operations also advanced 35.1 per cent YoY to INR10.23bn from INR7.57bn in the year-ago period.
Cement production climbed 40 per cent YoY to 1.88Mt, while overall sales including clinker increased 37 per cent.
India Cements has seen its standalone profit more than double to INR374m (US$5.034m) in the first quarter of FY21-22. Revenue from operations also advanced 35.1 per cent YoY to INR10.23bn from INR7.57bn in the year-ago period.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email