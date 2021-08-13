India Cements reports 35% increase in revenue

India Cements has seen its standalone profit more than double to INR374m (US$5.034m) in the first quarter of FY21-22. Revenue from operations also advanced 35.1 per cent YoY to INR10.23bn from INR7.57bn in the year-ago period.



Cement production climbed 40 per cent YoY to 1.88Mt, while overall sales including clinker increased 37 per cent.

