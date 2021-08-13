Argos opts for Klaveness Digital's CargoValue shipping platform

Argos has signed on with Klaveness Digital to roll out shipping and logistics platform 'CargoValue' throughout the supply chain. Following a successful pilot project during the 2Q21, the move solidifies Argos’ digitalisation agenda to preserve its strong market foothold in the Americas.

"CargoValue has enabled us to digitalise existing processes to improve visibility and make better decisions throughout the supply chain towards that goal,” says Gabriel Ballestas, senior director of Trading and Business Intelligence at Argos."

Jon Folkedal, head of Customer Success at Klaveness Digital, said the partnership will see the deal roll out its Software as a Service (SaaS) platform to 13 of Argos' ports and terminals in Colombia, the Caribbean, and the USA.

