ACC sets out 2030 sustainability targets

13 August 2021

ACC has become the first company in the Indian construction sector to sign the “Business Ambition for 1.5°C” commitment with 2030 intermediate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), according to a press release.



ACC has committed to reducing scope 1 GHG emissions/t of cementitious material by 21.3 per cent and scope 2 GHG emissions/t by 48.4 per cent by 2030, compared with a 2018 base year.



"At ACC, we continuously strive to become a responsible and sustainable company by implementing calibrated strategies to achieve sustainability goals and targets. Taking this step forward, ACC has now joined the group of global companies moving towards an ambitious low-carbon economy with approved science-based targets. Joining the Race to Zero will strengthen our vision and mobilise our goals to tackle climate change. This will help us accelerate our commitment to making a positive contribution for the planet and people," said Sridhar Balakrishnan, MD and CEO, ACC.



With these targets, ACC commits to reduce its CO 2 intensity in cement operations from 511kg in 2018 to 409kg of CO 2 /t of cementitious material by 2030.

