Chia Hsin Cement records 11% rise in revenue

16 August 2021


Taiwan’s Chia Hsin Cement has posted a 10.7 per cent increase in revenue to TWD550.39m (US$19.76m) in the second quarter of the year, compared to TWD496.99m in the 2Q20.

However, the company has recorded a net loss of TWD162.49m in the same quarter against a TWD139.88m profit in the corresponding period of 2020.

