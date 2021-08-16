Chia Hsin Cement records 11% rise in revenue

Taiwan’s Chia Hsin Cement has posted a 10.7 per cent increase in revenue to TWD550.39m (US$19.76m) in the second quarter of the year, compared to TWD496.99m in the 2Q20.
However, the company has recorded a net loss of TWD162.49m in the same quarter against a TWD139.88m profit in the corresponding period of 2020.
Taiwan’s Chia Hsin Cement has posted a 10.7 per cent increase in revenue to TWD550.39m (US$19.76m) in the second quarter of the year, compared to TWD496.99m in the 2Q20.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email