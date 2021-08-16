JK Cement sees surge in consolidated net profit

16 August 2021

India’s JK Cement Ltd has reported a 282 per cent surge in consolidated net profit to INR1.9bn (US$25.61m) for the quarter ending 30 June 2021, compared with INR499.4m in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations was also up 70.6 per cent YoY to INR17.14bn from INR10.05bn.



Overall cement volumes climbed 71 per cent YoY to 3.02Mt, with grey cement (including clinker) at 2.76Mt.

