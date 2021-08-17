Star Cement reports 50% growth in profit

17 August 2021

India’s Star Cement has seen its standalone net profit grow 50.4 per cent YoY in the quarter ending 30 June 2021, increasing to INR541.8m (US$7.3m) from INR360.3m.



Net revenue was up 76.7 per cent YoY to INR5.04bn from INR2.86bn in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Published under