Star Cement reports 50% growth in profit

India’s Star Cement has seen its standalone net profit grow 50.4 per cent YoY in the quarter ending 30 June 2021, increasing to INR541.8m (US$7.3m) from INR360.3m.
Net revenue was up 76.7 per cent YoY to INR5.04bn from INR2.86bn in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.
