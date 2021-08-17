Iran cement production capacity tops 88Mta in FY20-21

Iran’s nominal cement production capacity totalled 88Mta in FY20-21, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade (MIMT).

Meanwhile, total cement production over the last year was 69.3Mt, of which 15Mt was exported to Iraq, Afghanistan and some Southeast Asian countries and 64Mt was used locally, stated MIMT.

More than 70 cement factories were operational in Iran, which produced 27 types of cement, of which Type II and V are the most popular.

