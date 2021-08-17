CemNet.com » Cement News » Green Cement Inc appoints new CEO

Green Cement Inc appoints new CEO

17 August 2021


USA-based Green Cement Inc has appointed Grant Quasha as its CEO, as the company embarks on an international expansion drive.

Mr Quasha succeeds John T Preston, who will remain chairman of the board. Previously, Mr Quasha served as CEO and managing director of Paringa Resources, a junior mining company, and chief commercial officer of Wolverine Fuels.

The company has been developing its PozzoSlag product as a low-carbon substitute for ordinary Portland cement and is now looking to expand beyond its production facility in Texas.

