Cemix plant holds opening ceremony with President Putin in attendance

18 August 2021

Lasselsberger Group recently held the opening ceremony for its Cemix greenfield 700tpd white cement production line in Russia. Sinoma-Tianjn Cement Industry Design & Research Institute (TCDRI) carried out the project on an EPC basis.

Russian President Putin attended the opening ceremony. The Austrian Prime Minister sent a congratulatory video message. President Putin gave a speech, fully affirming the technological advancement of the white cement production line based on the BIM platform by Sinoma-TCDRI in terms of advanced cement technology and high environmental protection standard.

During the tour, the head of state got acquainted with the production process, samples of raw materials and finished products.

