Cement sold through Iran's mercantile exchange rises

18 August 2021

The operations manager of the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Abbas Yaghoubi, has provided an update regarding the offering of all the country's cement via the IME, according to Trend News.

Currently, 56 companies out of 78 cement companies have been admitted to offer their products through the IME, but further companies are expected to also accept and submit documents.

"The trend of cement offering in the IME is upward," said Mr Yaghoubi. "The offering of cement via IME started from 100,000t per week and has reached 1Mt per week."

Published under