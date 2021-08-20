Loesche completes INSEE Cement maintenance at Galle grinding plant

INSEE Cement has completed a week-long scheduled maintenance of its Galle grinding plant in Sri Lanka. The inspection was carried out by Loesche.

"As Sri Lanka’s only fully integrated cement manufacturer, we are stepping up to meet the growing demand of the local market by increasing our reliability and improving operations by up-keeping our plants and machinery to globally benchmarked standards," said Gustavo Navarro, CEO at INSEE Cement. "By carrying out preventive maintenance we ensure there are no breakdowns or failures in our operations, eliminating any occupational hazards for our teams as their health and safety remains our priority."

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan construction workers state that a cement shortage has disrupted construction activities for more than two weeks. Cement importers have requested a price hike between LKR100-150 (US$0.5-0.75)/bag from the Consumer Affairs Authority as they are incurring higher costs in releasing the goods to the market.

