Cemex's aggregate production returns to Alabama

20 August 2021

Cemex is investing more than US$6m in its new Brierfield aggregates plant to produce high-quality aggregates for Alabama, USA. The Brierfield plant is the latest addition to Cemex USA and Ready Mix USA's strong network in the state that consists of one cement plant, three cement terminals and more than 30 ready-mix concrete plants.

The Brierfield plant, which is located approximately one hour from Birmingham, Alabama, began operations in June 2021, processing aggregates under the name RM USA Aggregates. The operation is expected to produce close to 600,000t of asphalt stone, concrete stone and base annually. The investment ends Cemex's absence from aggregate production in Alabama, providing a new, local resource for customers and Cemex’s own Ready Mix USA concrete operations in Tuscaloosa, Vance and Alabaster.

