Lafarge delivers the first ECOPact Zero concrete in eastern Canada

24 August 2021

Lafarge's Kingston ready-mix plant has produced and delivered the first ECOPact Zero concrete in eastern Canada, utilising ECOPlanet cement in the mix for the first time as well.

The project is utilising the technology to supply concrete for the footing, walls and floors of a 4-plex project in Kingston, Ontario. Lafarge is working with Habitat for Humanity on this project and will be donating all the concrete required for this exciting new build.

"We are very excited and grateful for the partnership we have with Lafarge. As we strive to design and build our homes with more energy efficient elements and sustainable products, it is a perfect opportunity for us to have Lafarge generously donate their ECOPact Zero carbon concrete mix for this project. We applaud Lafarge on their commitment to our Habitat project and for being leaders in producing greener and more sustainable products to help protect our environment," said Deb Wilson, Director of Construction - Habitat for Humanity, Kingston Limestone Region.

