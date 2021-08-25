Former limestone quarry faces opposition as recycling facility

Dozens of people have objected to plans for a waste recycling and processing facility at a disused Carmarthenshire quarry in Wales, which had formerly been operated by a cement producer.

Objections centered around the worry that dust and noise from Cilyrychen Quarry could harm the local ecology and damage water levels at the ‘Blue Lagoon’. This has prompted an investigation by environment body, Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

A public meeting about the waste recycling and processing plans has been arranged at Llandybie on 2 September.

