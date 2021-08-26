Bedeschi wins Secil Group pipe conveyor order

26 August 2021

Secil Group has awarded Bedeschi a contract for the supply of a new pipe conveyor to handle different types of alternative fuels at its Outão Cement plant in Portugal.

Bedeschi supply to Secil Group will contribute to eliminate the dependence on fossil fuels. The concept of Industry 4.0 will become essential for the plant's management for improving efficiency and optimising the processes, therefore a digitalised system will be integrated into the whole plant.

The pipe conveyor with a diameter of 250mm and conveying length of 350m will transport alternative fuels at a rate of 300m3/h.

The CCL project, aims to bring the Outão cement plant to the forefront of energy efficiency and lowest CO 2 emissions among the European cement producers. The project is partly funded by the "Portugal 2020" government incentive programme and it aims to develop a new concept of cement production.



Published under