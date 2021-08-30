Fives Pillard complete kiln burner renovation

30 August 2021

Fives Pillard has transformed an old burner (from another brand), into a multifuel-fired Pillard NOVAFLAM® burner, allowing it to fire both gas and petcoke at a South American cement plant.

Fives Pillard's renovation will enable the plant to reduce the amount of kiln dust, limit the specific consumption and take advantage of Fives' expertise in rotary kiln burners to improve the clinker's crystallography. The solution provided by Fives' technical teams was to keep the whole burner body intact and only replace the nozzles.

However, due to sanitary restrictions, the entire project, except for the commissioning, was carried out remotely. The first feedbacks from the site are very encouraging and the first few months of production have shown an improved kiln stability, a significant decrease in NO x and a higher SO 3 content in the clinker.

Optimisation is now continuing remotely to further improve the burner performance and new results will be shared in the coming months.

