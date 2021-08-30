Bamburi Cement records 21% climb in turnover

30 August 2021

Kenya's Bamburi Cement has recorded a 21 per cent YoY growth in turnover to KES19.6bn (US$178.45m) for the first half of 2021, compared with KES16.2bn in the 1H20. Pre-tax profit also surged to KES1.1bn from KES213m.



The company attributed the results to a recovery of the cement market, with domestic and export volumes rising while demand for premium cement products also increased.



"The past year has been a learning curve that has enabled us to evolve towards more modern business practices as we continue to set industry standards on quality, operational efficiency and innovation. We maintain a positive outlook for the rest of the year as the government continues to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination programmes and ease-off containment measures which we hope will continue to drive progressive economic recovery," said Seddiq Hassani, managing director.

Published under