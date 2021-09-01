Malaysia’s CMS posts 284% rise in 2Q net profit

ICR Newsroom By 01 September 2021

Malaysia-based Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (CMS) reported a 32.3 per cent rise in 2Q revenues from MYR139.878m in the 2Q20 to MYR185.001m in the 2Q21. Profit before tax tripled from MYR18.479m to MYR57.471m over the same period. Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company was up 283.7 per cent to MYR47.39m from MYR16.707m.



In the first half of 2021 the company saw revenue edge up 17.5 per cent from MYR329.322m to MYR387.058m while profit before tax advanced from MYR36.573m to MYR140.026m. Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company surged to MYR125.185m to MYR33.99m.









