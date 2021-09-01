UAE’s cement sector is integral in building circular economies

01 September 2021

The second UAE Circular Economy Council meeting reviewed progress in implementing the country’s 2021-31 Circular Economy Policy and underlined the growing role of the cement sector in achieving its goals.

Mohammed Al Jawi, senior manager of environmental and waste management at Emirates Global Aluminium, stressed that the company’s policy of zero processed waste being sent to landfill had been made possible by the cement sector. He outlined that the approach to reducing generated spent pot lining (SPL), the largest by-product in aluminium smelting, has been achieved by working closely with cement producers to use SPL to substitute some fuels and in refractory materials required in cement manufacturing.

