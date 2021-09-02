DMC prepares power supply for new project

Ethiopia-based Derba Midroc Cement (DMC) and Sinohydro Construction Ltd have signed an ETB330m (US$7.24m) contract for a power expansion project that will allow the factory to double production and receive sustainable energy.



The project to install the 132kV unit is expected to be completed within 14 months and will be supervised by Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP).



DMC plans to begin production on its second production line within the next six months. It will have the same capacity as its first line (7500tpd of cement).

