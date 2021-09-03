Fujian Ansha Jianfu Cement's plant to save US$1.24m per annum

03 September 2021

Citic Heavy Industries (CHI) recently completed a greenfield 4500tpd smart cement plant for Fujian Ansha Jianfu Cement in Yongan, Fujian, China.

The US$136m project is a green and sustainable smart cement plant that is expected to deliver savings of US$1.2m per annum. The design is argued to push the boundaries of traditional design to achieve ‘process automation by design’, which delivers digitalisation technologies to large-scale equipment. CHI synchronised design construction, delivery and operations with the physical plant through 3D parametric equipment design and digital-twin technology.

“We needed to deliver a parametric equipment design system, green cement factory system, and an intelligent cement plant system,” says Ruan Jian, building information modelling (BIM) director of the Innovation Institute at Citic. The company needed a cloud-based, collaborative platform and integrated, BIM applications to coordinate multidiscipline designs, generate equipment models, and incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to maximise data potential for the cement plant's lifecycle operations.

CHI also used Bentley's ProjectWise software for its collaborative engineering platform, and created a 3D digital design and construction management system for the project.

Published under