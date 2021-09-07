Turboden to participate in HEATLEAP waste heat initiative

07 September 2021

Today, the European Union (EU)-funded HEATLEAP project is being officially launched and presented to the public. The project aims to demonstrate the environmental and economic benefits of waste heat recovery systems in energy-intensive industries.

Currently, it is difficult to capture and use low-grade (<70˚C) waste heat with conventional technologies.

Paolo Bertuzzi, CEO of Turboden and coordinator of the project, comments: "We are delighted to showcase our portfolio of solutions for the valorisation of residual waste heat in this innovative project. Heat pumps and gas expanders will play a central role in the decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries and utilities, thereby achieving the objectives of the EU Green Deal. As Turboden, we are focusing on delivering high temperature heat/low pressure steam to industrial customers and utilities."

The HEATLEAP project is funded under the LIFE programme. The project partners are Turboden, ORI Martin, Rina Consulting, CSMT and COGEN Europe.

Published under