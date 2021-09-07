CBMI progresses Solid K4 project despite pandemic

07 September 2021

CBMI Construction Co Ltd (Sinoma) are pressing ahead with the Cemex Solid K4 New Line Project in the Philippines, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manila has received regular lockdowns for more than six months. Subcontractors have retreated from the site due the pandemic, material costs are increasing, labour costs have risen as have shipping costs and additional cost from COVID-19 precautions and measurement, but as the project's EPC contractor, CBMI has continued to work. CBMI also dispatched nearly 30 skilled senior technicians from China last month to the site. In addition, all of the project team have been at the project site for two years without going home once.

Published under