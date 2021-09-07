Al Jouf Cement extends SAR40m cement supply contract

Al Jouf Cement Co extended has its cement supply agreement with Soliman bin Saleh Almohileb and his Sons Holding Co with a value of SAR40m (US$10.66m), according to a bourse filing.
The new contract will run until 30 April 2022 and follows a SAR60m deal made on 21 December 2020, with Soliman bin Saleh Almohileb and his Sons Holding Co, Argaam reported.
Based in Al-Jaef, Saudi Arabia, Soliman bin Saleh Almohileb and his Sons Holding Co is a trading company that owns several ready-mix companies and produces concrete products, and cement tiles.Published under Cement News