Al Jouf Cement extends SAR40m cement supply contract

07 September 2021

Al Jouf Cement Co extended has its cement supply agreement with Soliman bin Saleh Almohileb and his Sons Holding Co with a value of SAR40m (US$10.66m), according to a bourse filing.

The new contract will run until 30 April 2022 and follows a SAR60m deal made on 21 December 2020, with Soliman bin Saleh Almohileb and his Sons Holding Co, Argaam reported.

Based in Al-Jaef, Saudi Arabia, Soliman bin Saleh Almohileb and his Sons Holding Co is a trading company that owns several ready-mix companies and produces concrete products, and cement tiles.

