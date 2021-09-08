Inform wins transport software order from Lafarge aggregates

Lafarge (Holcim Group) has chosen to upgrade to the latest version of Inform's transport optimisation software for the building materials industry. The software will be used to optimise the dispatch of the company’s aggregate truck fleet.

The aggregates business of Lafarge France includes 160 locations and operates a fleet of 700-900 trucks. The new version (V10) features an overhauled user interface (UI) and is powered by the latest aggregates optimiser. Inspired by feedback from customers and partners, Inform designed the new UI to accelerate user adoption, while the updated algorithms further increase truck fleet productivity.

"We have been using Inform’s transport optimisation software for over 25 years in our aggregates business," said Kevin Perrault, head of supply chain projects at Lafarge France. "We pride ourselves in delivering the best possible service to our customers and upgrading our operations to the latest version is a key element to help us achieve our goals and to remain competitive in the industry."

The upgrade is now under deployment and is slated to go live in 1Q22.

