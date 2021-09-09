Bedeschi wins Lehigh Mitchell plant order

Bedeschi has been awarded a new order by Lehigh's Mitchell cement plant, in Indiana, USA, for the supply of two apron feeders to be placed in the primary and secondary crushing area to replace the old existing machines.

Lehigh Cement (HeidelbergCement group) has ordered apron feeders that feature super-duty design with CAT type chains and Bedeschi super-duty belt. To provide the best service Bedeschi applied 3D scan surveys to define the exact room availability in the existing plant.

The BED RNSH 1800/6 type aprons are sized to handle up to 1300tph of crushed limestone. These aprons are going to be added to the other three already ordered by the Mitchell plant's upgrade programme for clay crushing and additive dosing.

