Cemex to collaborate with Volvo on electromobility solutions

10 September 2021

Cemex will work with Volvo Construction Equipment and Volvo Trucks to develop a zero-emissions fleet with electromobility solutions that aligns with Cemex Future in Action programme.

The two companies have reached an MoU to collaborate globally to improve productivity and the CO 2 footprint of electromobility solutions and mobile construction equipment trucks, productivity solutions and uptime services.

"Working together with a leading global company in electromobility construction equipment and trucks such as Volvo will strengthen our efforts to address climate change and reduce our carbon footprint to rich net-zero by 2050. We are excited to collaborate and develop a plan roadmap to introduce electric trucks and equipment throughout our operations," said Vicente Saiso, Cemex head of global dustainability.

