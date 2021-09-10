Cemex to collaborate with Volvo on electromobility solutions

Cemex will work with Volvo Construction Equipment and Volvo Trucks to develop a zero-emissions fleet with electromobility solutions that aligns with Cemex Future in Action programme.
The two companies have reached an MoU to collaborate globally to improve productivity and the CO2 footprint of electromobility solutions and mobile construction equipment trucks, productivity solutions and uptime services.
"Working together with a leading global company in electromobility construction equipment and trucks such as Volvo will strengthen our efforts to address climate change and reduce our carbon footprint to rich net-zero by 2050. We are excited to collaborate and develop a plan roadmap to introduce electric trucks and equipment throughout our operations," said Vicente Saiso, Cemex head of global dustainability.