Andusia secures first Swedish RDF shipment

13 September 2021

Andusia’s first RDF bulk shipment to Sweden has been signed. This trial shipment represents the first movement of new business as it exported 3100t of RDF from Chatham Docks, UK, to Sweden.

With Andusia acting as the aggregator for the movement, this deal confirms the first RDF export of many to the new location. The brand new MV Scot Ranger vessel, showcasing a box-shaped single decker design is the equivalent width to 5.2 trucks, with a hold capacity of 240,000ft³.

With three shipments in the pipeline for the rest of 2021 and the opportunity to ship 18,000t next year, Andusia continues to grow its export business.

In addition, Andusia reports it has now exported just over 1.6Mt of RDF and SRF in its 9.5 years in the alternative fuel industry. This waste has not only been diverted from UK landfill but has generated electricity and heat for local residents in northern Europe and Scandinavia.

Published under