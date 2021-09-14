Ecocem appointment Pat Cox as chair

Ecocem has announced the appointment of Pat Cox, former president and member of the European parliament (MEP) and former member of the Irish parliament, as chair of Ecocem Group.

Pat is chair of the Finance Green Ireland Committee and is presiding over the inaugural Dublin Climate Dialogues this year. He is also Chair of the Gore Street Energy Storage Fund – the first-ever listed fund for grid scale battery storage by the London Stock Exchange. Pat's roles as a board member of Supernode, an Irish renewables high tech start up, and Gresham House Ireland further demonstrate his commitment to the sector and strong personal focus on ESG and impact investment.

Ecocem is a pioneer and market leader in low-carbon cement technologies working within the circular economy. In May this year, Ecocem announced the completion of a EUR22.5m equity investment by Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) and Breakthrough Energy Ventures-Europe (BEV-E). This investment will enable Ecocem to bring new low-carbon cement technology to the market over the coming years.

Donal O'Riain, founder and managing director of Ecocem, said: "We are now in a period of major growth for our business as we deploy new low-carbon technology across the cement sector in Europe. We are delighted to have someone of Pat Cox’s experience and commitment to sustainability to chair the Ecocem Board at such an exciting and challenging time for Ecocem."

