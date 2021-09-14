The WCA welcomes Baker Hughes as associate corporate member

14 September 2021

The World Cement Association (WCA) has announced that global energy technology company, Baker Hughes, has become the latest addition to its international community, joining as an associate corporate member.

Baker Hughes operates in over 120 countries, designing, manufacturing and deploying innovative technologies and services that help make energy safer, cleaner and more efficient. Specialist capabilities include areas such as emissions management, hydrogen, carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS), and energy storage, as well as expertise in helping industrial companies with their energy transition journeys as they move towards net-zero. Baker Hughes works across the entire energy value chain and in key industrial markets, including cement.

"Reducing the impact of energy usage is one of the most important levers we have when it comes to cutting the emissions from cement manufacture and making net-zero a reality," explains Ian Riley, CEO at WCA.

