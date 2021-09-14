Oman Cement plans brownfield project

14 September 2021

Oman Cement is reportedly planning to proceed with a brownfield expansion of its cement works, which would see it increase clinker capacity to 15,000tpd from 8700tpd.



The company is expected to construct a new 10,000tpd line and upgrade its Line 3 from 4000tpd to 5000tpd, while decommissioning its two older lines.



It has contracted PEG Resources (Switzerland) to carry out the technical study, alongside the tendering and contracting process.

