Puerto Rican cement sales drop 10%

ICR Newsroom By 14 September 2021

Cement sales in Puerto Rico decreased 9.6 per cent YoY to 51,165t (or 1.26m bags), the third-consecutive YoY fall, according to the Bank of Economic Development (BDE).



Cement sales had been increasing since May 2020 following the end of lockdown, peaking at 1.6m in June 2020, which represented the highest sales since 2012. By the end of the year, sales had advanced 2.8 per cent when compared with 2019.

